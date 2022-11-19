Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen.

The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area.

Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need it” holds true with their wide selection of items.

From clothing to sporting goods and even livestock equipment, Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply is a one stop shop for your indoor and outdoor needs.

The new location is located at 701 E Central Texas Expy, Killeen, TX 76541

Two other Texas locations are scheduled to open Fall 2023.

Those stores will be in San Marcos and San Antonio.

Murdoch's opened their first Texas location with a ribbon cutting celebration. (KWTX)

