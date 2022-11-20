5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night

CSPD responding to shooting on North Academy
CSPD responding to shooting on North Academy(KKTV Created)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 5 people are dead and 18 people are injured after a shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night.

Just before midnight, the Colorado Springs Police Department said that they received a call for an active shooter at Club Q, a known LGBTQ+ nightclub, on 3430 North Academy Boulevard. CSFD also responded with at least 11 ambulances were on scene.

Police say the suspect is in custody at the hospital, but has not yet been identified publicly Sunday morning. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

North Academy Boulevard between North Carefree Circle and Village Seven Road will remain closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Anyone who is looking for their loved one can reach out to CSPD.

Club Q made this statement on social media early Sunday morning: Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.

CSPD is expecting to hold another press conference at 8 a.m. on Sunday. This article will be updated with the latest information.

