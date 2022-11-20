Chilly with rain chances tonight

As some of the clouds and rain cleared out overnight, we are waking to temperatures right around the freezing mark to start our Sunday. We are already tracking our next weather disturbance that looks to move into Central Texas late tonight and into Monday. That will, once again, increase clouds throughout the day and “up” the rain chances for Monday. Today’s rain chance is minimal but Monday gives us a soggy & chilly day. Both today and tomorrow will be chilly with highs only in the upper 40s - maybe close to 50 today in spots.

Temperatures look to gradually rebound to a closer to normal range as we approach Thanksgiving Day. We finally see the 60s and maybe even some spots close to 70 on Thanksgiving! Low 60s return Friday behind a cold front. The front this go-around won’t pack as much of a cold punch. Rain chances aren’t looking impressive for us on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with most of the rain falling east of here. That said, there is a small chance with an outlier model run that rain could stick around going into next weekend. Again, that is not likely but something we may have to keep an eye on to see if there’s any other indications that scenario could play out. For now, we have next weekend dry and sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.