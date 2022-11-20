Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6.

Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus when it was hit by an SUV just after midnight on the highway north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station.

The collision between the SUV and the bus resulted in a fire that quickly consumed both vehicles, but a police officer saved Hill’s life by pulling him out of the burning bus, according to College Station Police Department spokesman Officer David Simmons. After he was pulled from the bus, other officers arrived on the scene and were able to pull him even further from the vehicles as the fire grew larger and more intense.

The driver of the SUV was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Their names have not been publicly released at this time. Police credit a tow truck driver and other bystanders for helping to pull the female passenger from the burning SUV.

Hill was rushed to a Houston hospital by a medical helicopter with serious injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, his family confirmed is still alive and fighting and they’re asking that the public continue to pray for his recovery.

🙏🏼HERO COPS: @CSTXPolice officers are being credited with saving the life of a local coach who was driving the Santa's Wonderland bus involved in a fiery crash this morning on SH 6.



📲MORE:

Hill is the head coach for track and field at Rudder High School. He’s also a coach for the football team and a special education teacher, according to the school’s website.

In a statement Sunday afternoon on its Twitter account, Rudder High School said, “We thank everyone for their prayers and support for Coach Hill and his family. If you would like to donate to Coach Hill and his family, here is the information. Type this code into Cash App: $SeaBreeze0527 We ask that you keep Coach Hill and his family in your prayers.”

Hill’s family expressed appreciation to all the officers who risked their own lives to save Hill’s life.

We thank everyone for their prayers and support for Coach Hill and his family. If you would like to donate to Coach Hill and his family, here is the information. Type this code into Cash App: $SeaBreeze0527

We ask that you keep Coach Hill and his family in your prayers.



We ask that you keep Coach Hill and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/sqmrYNzGSY — Rudder High School (@RudderHS_BISD) November 20, 2022

There were only two other people on the charter bus that was headed from Santa’s Wonderland to Post Oak Mall when the crash happened. Police say the other two on the bus were not seriously injured.

Santa’s Wonderland uses the buses to shuttle visitors to the Christmas theme park to help alleviate traffic congestion.

Police say the SUV was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes when it crossed onto the highway and then crossed over the median and drove into the northbound lanes and collided with the bus.

The crash remains under investigation.

🔴HIGHWAY TRAGEDY: An SUV slammed into a Santa's Wonderland bus on Highway 6 in College Station resulting in a fiery crash.



One person was killed and two others, including the bus driver, were seriously hurt.



📲MORE DETAILS:

On Sunday evening, Santa’s Wonderland issued the following statement: “Late Saturday, one of our Santa’s Wonderland buses was struck by a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Hwy 6 near Post Oak Mall resulting in one fatality and several injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and families affected by this enormous tragedy. Santa’s Wonderland bus driver and long-term team member Calvin Hill was rescued by College Station Police on site and experienced serious injuries. Our entire Santa’s Wonderland family is praying for Calvin. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the First Responders on the scene. Buses have resumed today and will continue the rest of the season from Post Oak Mall.”

