Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector

A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.(Noonans)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.

A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.

Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.

The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas

Latest News

CSPD responding to shooting on North Academy
At least 5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Ted Cruz
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz confirms he will seek a third term in 2024