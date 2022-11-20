N.C. man arrested for threatening to kill FBI agents, executing organization for defaming Trump, MAGA supporters

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man was arrested for threatening to kill a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officer and vowing to execute members of a fact-checking organization if they didn’t cease and desist defamation and slander of ‘MAGA Republicans’ and former president Donald Trump.

According to the United States District Court, a complaint was first filed on Sept. 19, 2022, when Stephen ‘Jike’ Williams emailed The Good Information Foundation, a non-profit organization. He demanded them to ‘cease and desist all defamation and slander of MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump.’

Williams, from Stokesville, N.C., wrote that if they didn’t, it would treason an act of war, and ‘we would treat you accordingly.’

“You are hereby ordered by we the people under the laws of the constitution to cease and desist all defamation and slander of Maga Republicans and Donald Trump,” the message read, according to the complaint. “This is Treason an act of war and we will treat you accordingly. You have till the end of the month to print a retraction whistle blow on yourself or I will shut you down personally.”

The email continued: “Lethal action will be necessary if any physical detainment is attempted when I shut you down. Leave peacefully or your children will forget who you are.”

Authorities discovered that Williams’ email to The Good Information Foundation was in response to a TikTok video made by a social media influencer that was asked by the organization to produce anti-Trump rhetoric.

The U.S. District Court report says that on Oct 3, a female FBI special agent and male Task Force Officer (TFO) attempted to interview Williams at his home. When agents arrived, Williams ran off his porch and towards the TFO’s vehicle shouting curse words for them to get off his property.

Williams screamed and spit at the female agent and threatened her, according to the report.

“I’m going to take you out,” Williams told the agent according to the report.

When the TFO asked him what he meant, he said “You know what I meant.”

The special agent and TFO then left his residence without interviewing Williams due to the behavior.

On Oct. 7, the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) received a complaint that a man was threatening to kill FBI agents in a TikTok video. The two minutes, 18-second video was made by Williams and entitled “F##K the FBI.”

In the video, Williams brought up how the FBI showed up at his home earlier that week and talked about how people the agency has no jurisdiction and he would kill them with an AK-47. He ranted that he would bust their heads open and ‘kill every single one.’

More videos were located in the following days with continued complaints and threats about the FBI’s visit.

“I’m ready to shoot “F-ing” FBI agents, CIA agents, and any federal law enforcement agent working for Joe Biden or anybody like [German economist and World Economic Forum founder] Klaus Schwab… Australian police, any of them,” Williams said in another video, according to the feds. “Execute those mother’f-ers’ on sight. If they wanna f-ing de-populate, de-populate them.”

Due to these threats and videos, Williams was arrested.

