Officials: Mother accused of faking daughter’s illness to get donations pleads guilty

Stark County Sheriff: Canton, Ohio mother faked daughter’s illness to get donations
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A mother in Ohio pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to authorities.

The accusations stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called “Rylee’s Warriors” which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it was shut down.

The organizer of the page, 35-year-old Lindsey Abbuhl, used the false campaign to receive donations from the community after saying her 11-year-old daughter was suffering from a terminal illness, according to WOIO.

Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to get donations(Facebook)

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone confirmed Abbuhl pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to two charges: second degree child endangering and fourth degree theft.

Officials ordered Abbuhl to serve four to six years in prison and pay $8,529.90 in restitution to victims as a part of a plea deal.

“Essentially, this plea was a way to bring closure to the several parties involved in this case,” Stone said in a comment. “This was also the best way to avoid the possibility of further traumatizing a child that has already been through so much.”

