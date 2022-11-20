Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others.

The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and Southwest Parkway could be closed for several more hours.

Police say an SUV traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway and then crossed over the median and drove into the northbound lanes and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a fire that consumed both vehicles.

An SUV slammed into a Santa's Wonderland bus on Highway 6 in College Station resulting in a fiery crash.



One person was killed and two others, including the bus driver, were seriously hurt.



📲MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/3lg5fOgW8E pic.twitter.com/v8sBUQmxLH — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 20, 2022

A police officer saved the bus driver’s life by pulling him out of the burning vehicle, according to College Station Police Department spokesman Officer David Simmons. He was rushed to a Houston hospital by a medical helicopter. His family has identified him as Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School in Bryan.

There were only two other people on board the bus but they escaped serious injuries.

The male driver of the SUV was killed and a female passenger was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the identities of anyone else involved.

The bus is a charter bus for Santa’s Wonderland and was on its way to Post Oak Mall where visitors to the Christmas theme park can be picked up and dropped off. Officer Simmons said the business had been notified that one of its buses was involved in the wreck.

Detectives, crime scene, and accident reconstruction teams are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash, said Officer Simmons.

@CSTXPolice officers are being credited with saving the life of a local coach who was driving the Santa's Wonderland bus involved in a fiery crash this morning on SH 6.



📲MORE: https://t.co/3lg5fOgW8E pic.twitter.com/3ruW5Kv5It — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 20, 2022

