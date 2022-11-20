Raleigh Police: 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by a truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver has been charged

By Tayvion Darden and WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Christmas Parade was canceled this morning after an 11-year-old girl died from her injuries after being hit by a truck.

Raleigh Police say around 10:14 a.m, the driver, Landen Christopher Glass, lost control of the car near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.

The truck, occupied by three people and towing a float of people, struck a girl who was performing with CC & Company Dance Complex as it traveled at a low rate of speed.

Witness told WITN’s Justin Lundy that the truck in the parade seemed like it was unable to stop.

A parade goer who spoke with WRAL said she appeared to see a girl on the ground with a blanket covering her. Another woman heard tires screeching at the time of the accident.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts on the child before she died of her injuries. No other participants were injured in the accident.

The Raleigh Police Department said 20-year-old Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade.

In a statement, Raleigh police say “Our hearts go out to the family of the victim and those who witnessed the tragic incident. The victim’s family has asked for privacy during this difficult time”.

