Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody

Killeen PD in the area of Andover Drive in Killeen
Killeen PD in the area of Andover Drive in Killeen(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident is in the hospital following shots fired in a neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 to the 2600 block of Andover Drive in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located and detained one suspect who officers believe was intoxicated and driving around firing shots throughout the neighborhood. Police believe the suspect is an active duty soldier.

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital where they’re condition is unknown.

According to police, the victim was shot by a stray bullet and is believed to have no relation with the suspect.

There is no threat to the community.

Investigation is active.

This is developing. We currently have a team en route.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas

Latest News

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dead following crash in US 281 in Lampasas County
Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast
At the open house guests could step inside police vehicles, look at drones used by the...
Killeen Police Department event aims to fill openings amid nationwide recruiting crisis
West hires new police chief, a former area sheriff
West hires new police chief, a former area sheriff