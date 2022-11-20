Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident is in the hospital following shots fired in a neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 to the 2600 block of Andover Drive in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located and detained one suspect who officers believe was intoxicated and driving around firing shots throughout the neighborhood. Police believe the suspect is an active duty soldier.

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital where they’re condition is unknown.

According to police, the victim was shot by a stray bullet and is believed to have no relation with the suspect.

There is no threat to the community.

Investigation is active.

This is developing. We currently have a team en route.

