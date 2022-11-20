Two injured in plane crash in Southwest Texas

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon.

The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS and transported to the Woodlands Hermann Hospital.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Former Border Patrol agent indicted for hiring undocumented individuals as drivers
A 16-year-old was shot during a domestic dispute that turned into road rage, police said.
Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Woman dead following crash in US 281 in Lampasas County
Killeen PD in the area of Andover Drive in Killeen
Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody