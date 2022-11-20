Weekend chill continues....

The chill conditions tonight with temperatures dropping around the freezing mark, especially in the northern half of Central Texas where clouds are clearing overnight. Keep the pets and plants indoors tonight. As some of the clouds clear and the rain comes to an end tonight, we are tracking our next weather disturbance that looks to move into Central Texas late Sunday and into Monday. That will, once again, increase the rain chances for Monday and give us a soggy & chilly day. Like today, highs Sunday afternoon won’t climb much - we top off in the upper 40s, around 50 degrees.

We start to see that system get a little closer tomorrow and that could give us a few showers, but the air is very dry at the surface so rainfall amounts should be very light. If the rain starts early enough, there could be a little wintry mix in spots, but accumulations are not expected and it’s primarily a cold rain, if anything, on Sunday.

Temperatures look to gradually rebound to a closer to normal range as we approach Thanksgiving Day. We finally see the 60s and maybe even some spots close to 70 on Thanksgiving! Low 60s return Friday behind a cold front. The front this go-around won’t pack as much of a cold punch. Rain chances aren’t looking impressive for us on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with most of the rain falling east of here. That said, there is a small chance with an outlier model run that rain could stick around going into next weekend. Again, that is not likely but something we may have to keep an eye on to see if there’s any other indications that scenario could play out. For now, we have next weekend dry and sunny.

