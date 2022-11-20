West hires new police chief, a former area sheriff

West hires new police chief, a former area sheriff
West hires new police chief, a former area sheriff((File))
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The City of West has a new Chief of Police.

Last week, the West City Council unanimously approved the hiring of Chris White.

“He’s got an excellent resume and application, very, very easy to talk to and just all around felt like there was going to be a good match for the city,” said Tommy Muska, Mayor of West.  “He’s too good to pass up.”

White, of Cameron, is the former Sheriff of Milam County who stepped down for personal reasons in March of 2021.

Traditionally, West has hired chiefs from within the area, Muska says.

Muska says White, who is married with three children, will be moving to the West area.

White will be replacing Darryl Barton who resigned in May citing health issues.

Officer Ashley Boyd was appointed Interim Chief while the city looked for a permanent replacement.

Boyd was also a top contender for the chief’s job, city officials say.

