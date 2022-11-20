Woman dead following crash in US 281 in Lampasas County

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Denton women is dead following a fatal crash in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 19 on US 281, two miles south of Adamsville.

A 2017 Mercedes car was traveling northbound on US 281 when a 2018 Audi Sedan driven by 48-year-old man from Austin was traveling northbound on US 281 approached the Mercedes.

According to the investigating Trooper, the Mercedes failed to control speed, lost traction with the road surface, and crossed the center stripe and into the southbound lane. The Mercedes collided with the front of the Audi.

Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, was pronounced dead on scene by Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman. Next of kin have been notified.

The driver and passenger of the Audi were transported to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas with incapacitating injuries.

The crash investigation is still open.

