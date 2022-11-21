Amber alert issued for abducted 5-year old from Overton

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year old from Overton.

The victim is Zachariah Sutton, alleged suspect is Pamela Medlock and they were last spotted in a green Jeep Wrangler.

Zacharia Sutton has black hair, brow eyes, is 3 foot 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white shoes. The suspect Pamela Medlock, was last seen wearing plaid jacket and khaki pants.

Zachariah Sutton Amber Alert (None)

Both the suspect and victim were last seen on 23400 block of FM838 in Overton yesterday morning.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.