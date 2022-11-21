Amber Alert issued for boy abducted in Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities issued an Amber Alert Monday, Nov. 21, for 5-year-old Zaccariah Sutton, a boy abducted in Overton.

The suspect in the abduction is 59-year-old Pamela Medlock, last seen driving a green Jeep Wrangler at the time the boy was taken.

Authorities did not provide a license plate number for the Jeep.

Sutton was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white tennis shoes. The suspect was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants.

Call (903) 566-6600 to report information to Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.