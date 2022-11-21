Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision.

The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19.

Two police officers were riding in the patrol unit as the vehicle traveled northbound on WS Young Drive with its lights and siren on.

The driver of the Kia, police said, was traveling westbound on Central Texas Expressway when the KIA struck the cruiser.

Police said the officers were treated and released at the scene by Killeen EMS.

The name of the driver of the KIA has not yet been released by police.

No further information is available.

