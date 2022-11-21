Fugitive wanted in murder of Waco woman arrested

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday arrested Erin Baily Finchum, a fugitive wanted in the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero, of Waco, at a residence in Hamilton.

Finchum, 36, was wanted by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on warrants alleging murder and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation related to the murder of Romero in May 2022.

Finchum’s arrest is the latest related to the killing of Romero, originally reported missing out of Waco by her family in April 2022.

Jessica Colleen Robinson is charged with murder in the case of missing Waco woman, Elizabeth Ann Romero. (KWTX)

Jessica Colleen Robinson and her mother, Betsy Ayers Robinson, both charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Romero, remain in custody at the Coryell County Jail.

The younger Robinson’s murder charge was upgraded to capital murder in August.

Cody Gene Ayers, of Gatesville, has been charged with tampering with evidence in the same case. He also was arrested in August, but is out on bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Gatesville Police entered Romero’s name into a missing persons’ database in April after her family lost contact with her. Initially reported missing to Waco Police, she was a Waco resident who was known by her family to frequent Gatesville.

Romero’s family members later received information that she might be at an address near Gatesville.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a welfare check at that residence following a request from the Waco Police Department, which was investigating Romero’s disappearance as a missing person.

In May, the sheriff’s office received information that Romero had been murdered at the address deputies had checked and her body disposed of nearby.

