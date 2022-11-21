Killeen neighbors react to shooting allegedly involving active-duty soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired.

Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood, which left one woman hit by a stray bullet.

Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was intoxicated.

Resident Cleo Johnson said you normally wouldn’t hear much on the 2600 block of Andover Drive.

“It was outrageous. They was just like, ‘Pow, pow, pow,’ and I’m upstairs looking at them,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she caught it all on camera.

She said once she realized the shots weren’t door knocks, she felt nothing but fear.

“I have five kids and they’re all little. I was scared because I’ve never been in nothing like this. I was just like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on,’” said Johnson.

Manuela Paredes lives next door to the suspect.

She said police had to check her house for anyone who was hidden and use it to get near the suspect.

Paredes said she was scared for the children in the neighborhood.

“That stop sign right there is where the bus comes to pick the kids up in the morning. So, it could have been worse during the week,” said Paredes.

Camera footage shows how serious the incident was, which resulted in their neighbor being shot in the head by a stray bullet.

“We just knew they were an older couple and that they were trying to sell the house just a few months ago,” said Paredes.

Paredes explained she was shocked by the situation because it’s usually calm with no incidents. “The street is pretty quiet, there’s really not much going on. It could happen anywhere,” said Paredes.

“You can’t trust nobody these days. You have to be careful who you live next to, across the street from and make sure you keep your kids safe,” said Johnson.

Reports show the suspect did not fire at any of the officers on the scene.

Officials have not yet released the name of the suspect or the victim.

