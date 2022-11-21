Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Lochridge-Priest employee has been charged in connection with a contractor kickback scheme.

Paul Boudreaux Jr. has been charged with felony engaging in organized crime, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to MCSO officials, a new Lochridge-Priest supervisor noticed there was some discrepancies in invoices, prompting the company to file a report with MCSO in May.

The investigation led to the discovery of almost $200,000 stolen from the company through the padding of invoices over a six-month period starting in the Fall of 2020.

According to investigators, Bourdreaux, a former Lochridge-Priest employee based out of Dallas, was invoicing LP for more contractors than were needed for jobs and taking the kickback money.

As a result, three contractors were also arrested.

Martin Lara, Adrian Lomas, and Jesus Espinosa have been charged with theft.

MCSO officials say, Lara falsely invoiced almost $35,000, Lomas falsely invoiced more than $53,000, and Espinosa falsely invoiced more than $110,000.

All four suspects were arrested in the DFW area and are all out on bond.

