Turkeys and temperatures are warming this week

Our cold and wet weather pattern is coming to an end and the weather starts to improve as we head into Thanksgiving week. Friendly reminder if you have a bird in the freezer to go ahead and start the thawing process over the next few days. Just like our frozen turkeys, get to thaw out a bit this week too. Temperatures are warming quickly from the upper 40s we started with today to the 60s by Thursday! Overnight/early morning temperatures are expected to stay well above freezing, in the 40s and 50s, after tonight. Tonight’s temperatures will get down into the mid 30s (still above freezing) as clouds and rain clear out. We could have some patchy to dense fog to start Tuesday morning with the wet ground, temperatures cooling, and really no cloud deck overhead.

Rain chances for the week are very minimal and don’t try to return until Wednesday. We could see a few isolated showers during the day Wednesday, Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning as a storm system tries to move in. Most of the models have the rain initiating in the eastern portion of the area and pushing east, out of here by midday Thursday. Friday and Saturday should be sunny, dry, and nice with highs around 60 degrees on Friday and in the mid 60s Saturday.** Those warmer temperatures will likely be featured through next week with more quiet weather on tap.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL FORECAST : Depending on where you’re going this week, you’ll either be greeted with fine weather or with a post-Thanksgiving storm! The majority of the country will not see much precipitation through Thanksgiving. The best rain chances come in South Florida and into the Pacific Northwest through Wednesday. The developing storm system mentioned above will bring some scattered rain to the Plains Wednesday and early Thursday, but likely nothing that’ll cause widespread travel impacts.

After Thanksgiving, however, it may be a different story. The same storm system that’ll bring us a bit of rain on Thanksgiving will develop into a mature storm system near and east of the Mississippi River. A chance for strong storms may be around the Deep South Friday while heavy rain and gusty winds may be felt Friday and Saturday from the Midwest and Great Lakes to the east coast. If you’re travels take you close to I-95, you may run into issues if you’re departing to come home Friday and/or Saturday.

**There’s a small chance that Thursday’s storm system doesn’t get the kick required to scoot out of here bringing us lingering rain chances Friday and Saturday, but the chance for weekend rain currently only stands at around 10%.

