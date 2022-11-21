Waco’s Church Under the Bridge marches home to I-35 meeting place after years of construction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Church Under the Bridge, a congregation open and welcoming to folks of all walks of life, including those experiencing homelessness, made its way back to its original meeting spot under I-35 today.

This homecoming was three years in the making. It’s been 44 months since members of the church were forced to move from their normal meeting spot under the bridge because of construction.

Back in 2019, members marched as they waved goodbye to the worship location they used for almost 30 years to a new temporary one.

At the time, Chip and Joanna Gaines stepped in and offered the Magnolia Silos courtyard as a meeting space.

But with construction complete, today the group finally made their trek back home to under the bridge.

The morning started with a special communion service at the Silos, where Chip and Joanna were in attendance and thanked for their help in housing the congregation.

The group then marched a couple of blocks, with the same band and songs played back in 2019, to under the bridge, where they held a worship service at 10:30 a.m.

“It is really fun, and our church has missed it,” Jimmy Dorrell, the pastor and founder of Church under the Bridge, told KWTX. “We’ve had so much pleasure by being at the Silos for these 44 months, but it has been so fun to come back to this gorgeous place. It’s been re-done well for us. And we’re looking forward to being back together today. Our congregation is really excited.”

For those who may have missed today’s service and would like to attend one, the group will be meeting at the same spot, the intersection of I-35 and S. Fourth Street, next Sunday morning, too.

