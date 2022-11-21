Warmer weather returns soon

We’re almost at the end of the prolonged mid-November cold snap we’ve been stuck in. Before too long, we’re actually forecasting high temperatures and low temperatures to climb back above average! We’ll have to get through one more nasty day today. The bulk of the chilly rain from Friday’s stalled storm system will be to our south and to our east, but we’ll still carry a 30% chance of rain during the morning and early afternoon especially. The best rain chances today will be near and south of Highway 190/I-14 and also east of I-35. The most widespread rain arrives roughly mid-morning and will exit early in the afternoon. Although the end of the day may not feature much rain, the lingering overcast skies will keep highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. The only spots where low 50s will be will be closer to the Metroplex where some late-day sunshine could return.

This week’s weather shouldn’t be very impactful for our area. Temperatures will quickly warm up from the upper 40s today into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows warming from the upper 30s into the mid-40s. Some patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning with rain chances returning late Wednesday. We’ll see a few isolated showers during the day Wednesday but we’ll have a slightly better rain chance starting Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. A storm system will likely develop overhead meaning that scattered rain will be possible, but the storm system should move out before too long. The highest rain chances late Wednesday and Thursday will be near and east of I-35 but we’ll all have the scattered rain chance. With the progressive nature of Thursday’s storm system, we may even see some late-day sunshine that’ll boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s! While we’ll likely dry out Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 60s under mostly clear skies, there’s a small chance that Thursday’s storm system doesn’t get the kick required to scoot out of here bringing us lingering rain chances Friday and Saturday, but the chance for weekend rain currently only stands at around 10%. Although temperatures drop a bit Friday behind Thursday’s storm system, highs will climb close to 70° from Saturday through the middle of next week as morning lows in the low 40s warm eventually into the mid-50s. The forecast after Friday entirely depends on how quickly the Thanksgiving storm gets out of here. Should it linger for longer, then our temperature forecast this weekend and next week is likely too warm.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL FORECAST : Depending on where you’re going this week, you’ll either be greeted with fine weather or with a post-Thanksgiving storm! The majority of the country will not see much precipitation through Thanksgiving. The best rain chances come in South Florida and into the Pacific Northwest through Wednesday. The developing storm system mentioned above will bring some scattered rain to the Plains Wednesday and early Thursday, but likely nothing that’ll cause widespread travel impacts. After Thanksgiving, however, it may be a different story. The same storm system that’ll bring us a bit of rain on Thanksgiving will develop into a mature storm system near and east of the Mississippi River. A chance for strong storms may be around the Deep South Friday while heavy rain and gusty winds may be felt Friday and Saturday from the Midwest and Great Lakes to the east coast. If you’re travels take you close to I-95, you may run into issues if you’re departing to come home Friday and/or Saturday.

