Fort Hood soldier charged with deadly conduct after woman is struck by stray bullet

Cesar Pena-Euresti
Cesar Pena-Euresti(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was charged with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm towards a habitation, building or person, after he allegedly fire several rounds in a Killeen neighborhood and a woman was struck by a stray bullet, police said.

At about 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Killeen police officers were dispatched to Suzie Street and Andover Drive to investigate a shots fired call.

Officers arrived and located Pena-Euresti outside of a residence in the 2600 block of Andover Drive.

An investigation revealed the intoxicated soldier was randomly discharging a firearm. Police previously told KWTX he fired 14 rounds.

During the discharge, a stray bullet wounded a woman at a nearby residence. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

“I have five kids and they’re all little. I was scared because I’ve never been in nothing like this,” said Cleo Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood.

Pena-Euresti was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

On Monday, November 21, 2022, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging Pena-Euresti.

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Pena-Euresti and set his bond at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

File Graphic
Municipal court in Killeen offering warrant forgiveness all of December
Woodway bungee classes to combat holiday stress
Bungee fitness offered in Woodway
Bungee fitness helps with holiday stressors
Woodway business offers a fun and unique way to release holiday stress with bungee fitness
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple