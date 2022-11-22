Heads up! Thanksgiving and Black Friday are trending rainier...

We’ve been keeping an eye on the storm system set to move through on Thanksgiving for a while now. While it looked like we were trending drier thanks to a quick-moving storm system. That is no longer the case. We do still need a lot of rain to claw out of the deficit we’re in and we’ll likely receive a half-inch to nearly two inches of rain, but most of that rain will fall on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Until the storm system arrives, we’ll experience what is set to be a warmer day! Morning temperatures in the mid-40s with patchy fog developing will warm into the mid-to-upper 50s this afternoon with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. A few stray low 60s are possible in spots that see the clouds dissipate for a few hours, but a few stray sprinkles are also possible under the clouds. Today’s rain chances are near 10% so most likely stay dry. Thursday’s storm system start to arrive Wednesday. While we won’t see too much of a sensible weather change from one day to the next, we’re expecting a slightly better chance of a few stray showers. Rain chances Wednesday are near 30%. Without much sunshine, temperatures will still stay stuck in the upper 50s and low 60s for highs.

Better rain chances arrive overnight into Thursday morning. We’ll likely start out with scattered showers and storms in the morning, potentially dry out a bit midday, with another wave of showers and storms moving through during the afternoon and evening. While temperatures will not be very warm, starting out in the mid-50s and then warming only into the low-to-mid 60s, there’s a small chance for a few strong storms too. If there were to be strong storms, they’d most likely occur closer to the coast, but occasional breezy winds and maybe some small hail seem to be possible. Despite a 70% chance of rain, it likely won’t rain all day long. There should be some breaks in the action, but the rainiest locations will likely be near and east of I-35. Since Thursday’s storm system won’t get the kick from the atmosphere to move out, that means more rain should be around Friday. Friday’s rain chances are near 60% but the highest chances may come before lunch time and especially early in the morning too when you may be out doorbusting those Black Friday deals. Some dry air could wrap around from southwest Texas into our area so there’s a chance to dry out some in the afternoon. The cooler temperatures coming in with the Thanksgiving storm system should drop our temperatures into the mid-50s Friday. We’ll warm back up into the low 60s Saturday with a chance for morning rain giving way to afternoon sunshine.

After our Thanksgiving storm system finally departs this weekend, some sunshine and warmer temperatures will return! We’ll likely see the missing mid-November mild conditions return for the end of November. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and eventually the low 70s with morning lows climbing from the 40s into the 50s. Another storm system should move through around the middle of next week, Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing us another quick shot of rain and bringing us another small temperature drop too.

