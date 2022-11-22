Killeen Ford to host Toys for Tots collection event until December 8th

Killeen Ford wants to fill as many F-150s as possible with toys. (KWTX)

KILLEEN, Texas - Help Killeen Ford make a difference in the lives of Central Texas children during this holiday season. Killeen Ford is collecting toys for Toys for Tots through December 8th and they want to fill up as many F-150s as possible. Bring by a new, unwrapped toy and register to win a $500 Accessory and Service Gift Card.

Nothing brightens a day better than a child’s smile, so help Killeen Ford make their Christmas morning something special.

Make your donations any time between now and December 8th, plus we’re holding a special Facebook Live event on December 3rd from 11am - 1p from the dealership.

