Municipal court in Killeen offering warrant forgiveness all of December

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness beginning Dec. 1, 2022 until the end of the year.

“Citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested and all warrant fees will be waived,” the court said in a news release.

Judge Kris Krishna said it’s a part of the Safe Harbor Program that allows residents to resolve outstanding cases. Those who participate “may even be eligible for alternatives like community service or a reduction in your fine, based on your ability to pay,” said Krishna.

The City of Killeen released an active warrant list in June 2022 and asked residents to search for their name and share the information with others included in the list.

If you do not take advantage of the warrant forgiveness program, beware.

Next year, officials will be conducting a “warrant roundup” and law enforcement officers will be targeting and arresting violators who have active warrants.

For more information about this program and the Killeen Municipal Court, CLICK HERE.

The court is located at 200 E Avenue D, Suite 1 in Killeen, Texas. Its phone number is 254-501-7850.

