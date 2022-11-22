Turkey Day is Looking Soggy!

We’ve been keeping an eye on the storm system set to move through on Thanksgiving for a while now. While it looked like we were trending drier thanks to a quick-moving storm system. That is no longer the case, and due to the slow movement of this system we are looking at better rain chances across Central Texas on Thursday and Friday. If your hitting the road to see family on Wednesday, it looks like the weather should be fine most of the day. Late Wednesday and into Thursday morning the potential for rain goes up, and we look to keep decent rain chances around throughout the day Thursday. It likely won’t rain where you are all day Thursday, but periods of off and on rain is likely.

There are some questions on how fast this system moves out, and that has a big impact on how much rain we see on Friday. As of now we are going with a 50% chance for rain Friday. Rain chances should finally push by early Saturday morning. After our Thanksgiving storm system finally departs this weekend, some sunshine and warmer temperatures will return! We’ll likely see the missing mid-November mild conditions return for the end of November. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and eventually the low 70s with morning lows climbing from the 40s into the 50s. Another storm system should move through around the middle of next week, Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing us another quick shot of rain and bringing us another small temperature drop too.

