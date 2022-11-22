Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight.

It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Her injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

No suspects have been identified and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

