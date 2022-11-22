Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight.
It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Her injuries are non-life threatening, police said.
No suspects have been identified and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.