Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight.

It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Her injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

No suspects have been identified and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Central Texas LGBTQ+ groups react to Colorado Springs massacre
Local LGBTQ+ groups react to Colorado Springs massacre
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty soldier
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
Killeen neighbors react to shooting allegedly involving active-duty soldier