Authorities searching for stolen vehicle suspect seen driving down the wrong side of the freeway

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (CBS LOS ANGELES) - Four suspects involved in a dangerous pursuit Tuesday night remained at large Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began chasing a suspect vehicle near Temple City.

The suspect started driving the wrong way on the 10 Freeway, forcing deputies to pull off.

A sheriff’s department helicopter stayed over the suspect to provide surveillance and followed the car as it made its way to the southbound I-710 Freeway.

With only a helicopter above and as the California Highway Patrol attempted to get into position, three passengers in the suspect’s vehicle jumped out of the car and ran onto the freeway off-ramp.

The driver of the suspect vehicle then continued to drive away from law enforcement. The suspect weaved in and out of traffic and at times he veered into the wrong side of the road to circumvent the gridlock.

The suspect continued driving erratically after exiting the 710 Freeway and driving through South Gate neighborhoods.

Thirty minutes after the pursuit began the suspect ditched the vehicle without putting it in park, allowing it to drift onto the sidewalk.

He proceeded to jump through several yards. The suspect eventually lost deputies.

Authorities were still searching for suspects, and no arrests were made as Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 CBS LOS ANGELES. All rights reserved.