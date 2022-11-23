East Texas child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond

Zechariah Sutton and Pamala Medlock
Zechariah Sutton and Pamala Medlock((Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office))
By KLTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton boy was recovered by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided an update on the situation Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the trooper recognized Pamala Medlock’s vehicle from the Amber Alert that had been issued earlier in the day.

Medlock is accused of absconding with a young boy but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on Interstate 20.

Smith said Medlock and the boy had stopped at roadside parks to sleep a couple times before the trooper found them.

Smith County deputies travelled to Mitchell County in order to interview Medlock, at which point it was determined that she would be charged with kidnapping, a third degree felony in Texas. Smith said the child made no outcry of abuse or neglect, neither toward Medlock or his own family.

Medlock remains in custody at the Mitchell County Jail at this time with a recommended bond of $250,000 set by Smith County Judge Kerry Russell.

The boy found with Medlock underwent a forensic interview and was later reunited to his family by Smith County Sheriff’s Office representatives. He also underwent an examination and was subsequently medically cleared by the Children’s Advocacy Center in Smith County upon his return.

