High rain chances returning for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Your turkey may be extra juicy Thursday but not for the reason you may want. Our next storm system is set to move in and sit overhead for a few days. While we’re confident that we’ll all see at least 0.75″ of rain with a few different waves of precipitation moving through, question marks linger about how deep into the state this storm gets and the positioning of it is key for how much rain we see and how long rain chances will linger for. Today’s rain chances are limited to about 30%. A few scattered showers are possible at any point during the day today. The showers will be light and moving through steadily, so don’t expect a washout but be very careful on the roads if you’re travelling. With mostly cloudy skies today, morning temperatures in the low 50s will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Don’t worry too much about tomorrow’s high rain chances if you’re travelling across the state today. Outside of a few showers near and east of I-35, it’ll be dry.

Thanksgiving’s storm system arrives early Thursday. We’re expecting to see scattered showers and storms begin after midnight with rain lingering for much of the pre-dawn hours. Rain chances near 80% pre-dawn and during the morning should drop a bit around midday but they’ll come back again in the afternoon to near 70% as a cold front comes through. It will not rain all day long, but rain will likely be scattered around our area for much of the day. Severe weather isn’t very likely Thursday but an overachieving storm could produce some small hail, especially east of I-35. Most of Thursday’s rain comes to a close after sunset and we may get a few hours of dry time.

The positioning of the low becomes vital Friday. Depending on how far south and how far east it is, we could either start out with widespread rain pre-dawn Friday or stay generally dry. The farther north and west the storm system is the lower the rain chances will be while a farther south and east low keeps rain chances very high Friday. Regardless of the weather Friday morning, we’re expecting more scattered rain Friday midday and into the afternoon as the storm system slowly moves through. Severe storms are not expected Friday thanks to Thursday’s cold front. The thick clouds and scattered rain will keep temperatures pretty much flat all day long starting out in the low-to-mid 50s and ending up in the mid-to-upper 50s (if even).

Should our storm system sink deep into Texas, rain chances will likely need to be adjusted upward Saturday. The storm system should start to move out, yes, but we’re more likely to be in the rainy zone of the storm system. Even if the storm does bring us higher rain chances Saturday, it’s fairly likely that we’ll gradually dry out during the afternoon as dry air filters in. For now, rain chances are near 30% with late-day sunshine boosting highs close to 60°. After the system finally departs, whenever it does, we’ll see returning sunshine Sunday and Monday as highs warm from the mid-60s into the low 70s! Mid-70s, believe it or not, will return Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain returning too as an overnight cold front swings through. Rain chances likely don’t start until late Tuesday afternoon before coming to a close Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s and low 60s after the brief foray into the 70s.

