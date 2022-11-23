Killeen Police Department searching for suspects in robbery of a Mickey’s Convenience store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in the robbery of a business.

Officers responded at around 1:40 a.m. Nov. 22 at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road.

According to police, two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver in color vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build. He is seen wearing a gray hooded sweat suit with the hood over his head, white shoes and a face mask.

The second suspect is described as a black man, around 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slim build. The suspect is seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white, gray, and black shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

