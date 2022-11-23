No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon, the Chatham County woman now charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, had her first court hearing on Wednesday.

She waived her right to appear - not appearing in-person or virtually - but did enter a not guilty plea.

The Recorder’s Court judge hearing the case said his court does not have the authority to grant her bond, so no bond has been set.

She was represented by the public defender’s office today. However, the attorney representing her Wednesday said she will not be Leilani Simon’s defense attorney moving forward.

The 22-year-old is being held behind bars on several charges connected to her son Quinton’s disappearance and death.

Quinton Simon’s disappearance garnered national attention and left many anxious for justice.

Police arrested Leilani Monday after uncovering human remains in a Chatham County landfill. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says they are still waiting on DNA results to confirm the remains are Quinton’s, but they believe they are.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
LEFT TO RIGHT: Julia Noelle Burks, Michael Jay Cagle, Willis Andrew "Andy" White, and...
Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County

Latest News

In 2016, Wanda Dench wanted to give her grandchildren advance notice of the year's Thanksgiving...
Viral friends Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton are getting together for Thanksgiving for the 7th year in a row. They hang out other times, too — like when she got a tattoo
With only a helicopter above and as the California Highway Patrol attempted to get into...
Authorities searching for stolen vehicle suspect seen driving down the wrong side of the freeway
Zechariah Sutton and Pamala Medlock
East Texas child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
According to police, two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an...
Killeen police searching for suspects in robbery of a Mickey’s Convenience store
FILE- Col. Steve McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said his department...
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility