Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6

A police officer, tow truck driver, and other bystanders are being credited with saving people who were trapped in the burning vehicles.
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a passenger in his SUV who suffered serious injuries. Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill (right) was driving the bus and suffered serious burns.(Photos provided by McGinty family and Bryan ISD)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have released the names of those who were involved in Sunday morning’s fiery and fatal crash on Highway 6.

Police say it happened just after midnight when a Jeep Liberty crossed the highway and collided with a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus near the Academy store.

The impact resulted in both vehicles catching on fire.

The driver of the SUV, Anthony Dewayne Johnson, died at the scene. The passenger in his vehicle, his girlfriend, has been identified as Chernetris Machon McGinty, of Navasota. Police say she was pulled out of and away from the burning vehicle by bystanders including an unidentified tow truck driver who reached in and freed her from the seatbelt.

McGinty’s family issued a statement to KBTX on Tuesday, to say she was alert and oriented but still undergoing serious procedures. They’re hoping to learn the identity of the tow truck operator who helped save her.

Samuel Guss, of College Station, says he was there and witnessed the life-saving efforts.

“The tow truck driver helped a lot and was primarily the person who was getting her out. After she was out, I grabbed her and pulled her to safety, and then he ran to check on the driver,” said Guss, who also said he tried helping the trapped bus driver but ultimately it was a College Station police officer who pulled him out.

The officer and other members of law enforcement successfully pulled Calvin Hill away from the burning bus before it began to explode. They then began assessing the severe burns Hills suffered and covered him with their jackets to prevent hypothermia. Hill, a coach at Rudder High School in Bryan, was then taken to a hospital in Houston where his family says he continues fighting during his long road to recovery. A GoFundMe account for the family has been set up here. “Tough as Hill” t-shirts are also being sold to help raise money for the family.

Two Texas A&M students who were on the bus when the collision happened were able to escape with only minor injuries.

Police say Johnson’s body was taken to the Travis County Medical Center for autopsy and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“This is a tragic situation for everyone involved and we want to express our deepest sympathy to the families affected. We also want to publicly thank all of the citizens that put themselves in harm’s way that attempted to pull Mr. Hill out of the bus and the wrecker driver for saving the life of Miss McGinty,” said College Station Public Information Officer David Simmons.

You can read the full updated report from College Station Police below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
LEFT TO RIGHT: Julia Noelle Burks, Michael Jay Cagle, Willis Andrew "Andy" White, and...
Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County

Latest News

Zechariah Sutton and Pamala Medlock
East Texas child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
According to police, two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an...
Killeen Police Department searching for suspects in robbery of a Mickey’s Convenience store
FILE- Col. Steve McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said his department...
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
File
Report: Harker Heights council votes to recall new marijuana ordinance
File
Killeen City Council places moratorium on Proposition A