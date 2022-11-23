Report: Harker Heights council votes to recall new marijuana ordinance

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday voted to repeal a new voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

The Daily Herald reported late Tuesday night that Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, and council members Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino, and Sam Halabi voted in favor of repealing the new law. Councilwoman Lynda Nash was the only who voted against doing so, the Daily Herald reports.

Voters in Harker Heights on Nov. 8 approved the new law by a vote of 64 percent in favor and 36 percent against.

Similar to voter approved ordinance in Killeen, the Harker Heights ordinance decriminalized possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and did not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.

After public comment on Tuesday, the Daily Herald reported, Harker Heights City Attorney Charlie Olson, in his legal opinion, told council the voter approved ordinance needed to be repealed because it was inconsistent with existing state law.

