Killeen City Council places moratorium on Proposition A

By Joe Villasana
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen City Council Tuesday night voted to place a moratorium on Proposition A until it can meet again on Dec. 6, 2022, to further examine the implications of the new voter-approved law.

On Nov. 8, voters in Killeen overwhelmingly approved the ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.

The ordinance does not legalize marijuana and merely prevents people from being arrested for having up to four ounces of the plant.

The ordinance will not go into effect until city council can further discuss it. Until then, authorities in Killeen will continue enforcing existing marijuana laws.

