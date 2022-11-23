Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

(Left to Right) Julian Murillo, Catarino Chavez III and Daniel Munoz
(Left to Right) Julian Murillo, Catarino Chavez III and Daniel Munoz(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio.

Julian Exavier Murillo, 23, had been wanted since December 2021, when the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for murder, aggravated robbery, evading arrest/detention and failure to identify.

These warrants were issued following Murillo’s alleged involvement in the September 2021 death of a 19-year-old man in Victoria, Texas.

Catarino Nino Chavez III, 60, was arrested at a residence by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents.

Chavez had been wanted since May, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest. In August, the Grand Prairie Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 1998, Chavez was convicted of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to five years of confinement. In 2005, he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child following incidents involving a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl.

He subsequently received 20 years of confinement for each charge. He was released on parole in June 2021.

Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was arrested at a residence by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents.

Munoz had been wanted since February 2022, when the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2000, Munoz was convicted of robbery and received a 10-year sentence in confinement. In 2005, he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child following incidents involving a 14-year-old girl. He subsequently received two-10-year sentences.

In 2019, Munoz was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and was sentenced to three years of probation.

