Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall.

Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound.

She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

The suspect was also detained and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified.

Killeen Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Connally ISD
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas

Latest News

Are you looking for some recipes to make a delicious, cost-effective holiday meal? Get lessons...
Cooking with Ke’Sha: TSTC Holiday Meal
Are you looking for some recipes to make a delicious, cost-effective holiday meal? Get lessons...
Cooking with Ke'Sha: TSTC 11.22.22
Kelvin Toliver's current battle isn’t stopping the man with 26-years of service from responding...
Downsville Volunteer Fire Department chief diagnosed with cancer
Kelvin Toliver's current battle isn’t stopping the man with 26-years of service from responding...
Downsville Volunteer Fire Department chief diagnosed with cancer, community shows support