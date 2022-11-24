5 years since Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed in the line of duty on Thanksgiving day 2017

Damon C. Allen (Source: Ryan Howard)
Damon C. Allen (Source: Ryan Howard)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - It has been five years since Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Freestone county. This day, five years ago was a mournful Thanksgiving day for the Allen family and law enforcement.

Since then, his family and community have worked to end violence against our servicemembers in uniform. Allen’s wife, Kacey, has fought for change in the name of her late husband. Even working with Governor Greg Abbott to pass a law aimed at reforming the state’s bail system.

That’s because the man convicted of killing Trooper Allen was previously released on bond for committing another violent act towards East Texas law enforcement. The law bans the release of people charged with violent crimes on personal or cash bonds.

In 2021, a 68-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 84 was dedicated to Allen’s service, named the Trooper Damon Allen Memorial Highway.

Dabrett Black was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for capital murder earlier this year for killing Trooper Allen.

