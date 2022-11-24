All lanes open after major crash involving 18-wheeler on I-35

(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - All lanes are now cleared after a major crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on southbound Interstate Highway 35 in Temple.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the crash at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 24 to the scene in the area of Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue.

It was determined that the vehicle lost control and hit the 18-wheeler, which was parked on the side of the highway, according to investigators.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

One passenger in the vehicle and the driver of the 18-wheeler did not sustain injuries.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
Aaron Robinson, Vanessa Guillen and Cecily Aguilar
DPS report reveals motive in brutal Fort Hood killing of Vanessa Guillen

Latest News

This the 38th annual Thanksgiving the Scottish Rite Bodies has been involved in assembling meals.
Waco Meals on Wheels, Scottish Rite Bodies provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors
Sweetie Pie Jalaya
PHOTOS: Tiniest Texans wish you a Happy Thanksgiving
Sweetie Pie Jalaya
PHOTOS: Baylor Scott & White Thanksgiving TINIEST TEXANS 'Sweet as Pie' Edition
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized