All lanes open after major crash involving 18-wheeler on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - All lanes are now cleared after a major crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on southbound Interstate Highway 35 in Temple.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the crash at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 24 to the scene in the area of Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue.

It was determined that the vehicle lost control and hit the 18-wheeler, which was parked on the side of the highway, according to investigators.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

One passenger in the vehicle and the driver of the 18-wheeler did not sustain injuries.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

