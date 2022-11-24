Bexar County man arrested in connection to sexual assault of missing teen

Jaime Luis Rivera, 18,
Jaime Luis Rivera, 18,(Bexar County)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Jaime Luis Rivera, 18, has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a minor by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located on Nov. 20 a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing by her parents. Investigators learned that this missing girl as well as other missing teens had been hanging out at Rivera’s residence.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had been sexually assaulted, and investigators observed injuries on the victims neck consistent with strangulation.

Investigators were able to identify Rivera as the assailant of the juvenile victim.

Upon Child Safe Investigators securing the arrest warrant, investigators established surveillance in the 100 block of Barton Court and eventually placed Rivera into custody.

Following the arrest, he was transported and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
Aaron Robinson, Vanessa Guillen and Cecily Aguilar
DPS report reveals motive in brutal Fort Hood killing of Vanessa Guillen

Latest News

This the 38th annual Thanksgiving the Scottish Rite Bodies has been involved in assembling meals.
Waco Meals on Wheels, Scottish Rite Bodies provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors
All lanes open after major crash involving 18-wheeler on I-35
Sweetie Pie Jalaya
PHOTOS: Tiniest Texans wish you a Happy Thanksgiving
Sweetie Pie Jalaya
PHOTOS: Baylor Scott & White Thanksgiving TINIEST TEXANS 'Sweet as Pie' Edition