It was soggy for Thanksgiving and we have more rain heading into the weekend

It’s been a wet and soggy Thanksgiving across Central Texas. Mother Nature gave us perfect weather to stay inside and eat lots of yummy food. The Waco Regional Airport picked up over 2 inches of rain on Thursday. This now makes Thanksgiving 2022 the wettest Thanksgiving on record beating the old record of 1.24″ set back on Thanksgiving in 1958.

Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms have been occurring as a cold front has been moving south through the state today. So far we’ve seen rain totals ranging from 0.25″ to 2″+ in Central Texas as of 5PM Thursday. Additional rounds of rain are forecast to move through the Lone Star State into the holiday weekend. Forecast models bring another inch to 2.5 inches of rain into Central Texas for Friday into Saturday.

There isn’t a lot of cold air moving in behind the front, so temperatures have been staying in the 60s all day. Cloudy skies stick around and some light rain could be possible as we head into Friday. Breezy north/northeast winds move in behind the front and temperatures will dip back into the 50s during the overnight hours.

Friday is still looking wet and a little more on the chilly side. Scattered showers remain possible throughout the day. It won’t be raining all day, but if you’re going to be out and about doing some Black Friday shopping, you’ll want to make sure you have your rain gear. Temperatures will struggle to warm up throughout the day as clouds and some rain remain persistent. Most of us look to only warm into the 50s for the afternoon.

The cold front brought us the first round of rain on Thanksgiving. The second piece that continues to keep Central Texas in a favorable position for more rain is an upper level low that is setting up out to our west. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible on Friday. The next best time to see another widespread round of heavy rain looks to be by Friday night into Saturday morning. We should see rain end southwest to northeast throughout the day on Saturday. We may see some late day sunshine as drier air moves in from the west and pushes rain and clouds out, but temperatures stay chilly for Saturday and look to warm into the mid 50s to around 60° for the afternoon.

Sunday features more sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low 60s! A slight warming trend continues Monday into Tuesday. We look to see the warmest temperatures we’ve seen since November 10th on Tuesday with highs forecast to reach into the mid 70s, but a cold front is set to slide into Central Texas late Tuesday and dip our temperatures back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. That front may bring a few showers and storms, but the better chances look to form to our south and east.

