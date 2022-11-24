Temple PD working on major crash involving 18-wheeler

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is working a major crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on southbound Interstate Highway 35 in Temple.

Officers are currently at the scene in the area of Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue.

According to investigators, injuries sustained by the people involved are serious but non-life-threatening at this time.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Police recommend taking NW H K Dodgen Loop (near Buc-ee’s) to continue traveling southbound.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.