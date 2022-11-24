Temple PD working on major crash involving 18-wheeler

Drivers should seek alternate routes.
(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is working a major crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on southbound Interstate Highway 35 in Temple.

Officers are currently at the scene in the area of Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue.

According to investigators, injuries sustained by the people involved are serious but non-life-threatening at this time.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Police recommend taking NW H K Dodgen Loop (near Buc-ee’s) to continue traveling southbound.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
Aaron Robinson, Vanessa Guillen and Cecily Aguilar
DPS report reveals motive in brutal Fort Hood killing of Vanessa Guillen

Latest News

Sweetie Pie Jalaya
PHOTOS: Tiniest Texans wish you a Happy Thanksgiving
Sweetie Pie Jalaya
PHOTOS: Baylor Scott & White Thanksgiving TINIEST TEXANS 'Sweet as Pie' Edition
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy