Toddler killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old toddler was killed, and several others suffered serious injuries, in a chain-collision wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-35.
The deadly pileup was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m.
KWTX has learned at three patients were transported to a nearby hospital via helicopter. At least eight more patients were transported via ambulance.
This is a developing story.
