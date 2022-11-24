Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6:24 p.m. Nov. 23 to heavy holiday traffic on I-35 North when a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck failed to control speed and collided with multiple vehicles.

According to troopers, two boys, 13 and 8-years-old, died on scene and were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Duffield.

Next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions and reduce your speed during heavy holiday traffic,” saod Texas DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko. “Obeying all traffic laws and driving defensively will greatly reduce the volume of crashes during this busy holiday travel season.”

