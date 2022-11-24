Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday night.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6:24 p.m. Nov. 23 to heavy holiday traffic on I-35 North when a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck failed to control speed and collided with multiple vehicles.

According to troopers, two boys, 13 and 8-years-old, died on scene and were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Duffield.

Next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions and reduce your speed during heavy holiday traffic,” saod Texas DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko. “Obeying all traffic laws and driving defensively will greatly reduce the volume of crashes during this busy holiday travel season.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
Paul Boudreaux Jr. (top), Martin Lara (left), Adrian Lomas (center), Jesus Espinosa (right).
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
LEFT TO RIGHT: Julia Noelle Burks, Michael Jay Cagle, Willis Andrew "Andy" White, and...
Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County
Two bald eagles were shot dead in East Texas.
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
Aaron Robinson, Vanessa Guillen and Cecily Aguilar
DPS report reveals motive in brutal Fort Hood killing of Vanessa Guillen

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Thursday FastCast
5 years since Trooper Damon Allen was killed in the line of duty
5 years since Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed in the line of duty
Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
Raymond Charanza & John Haglund
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims