Two local central Texas organizations feeds over 400 homeless people for Thanksgiving

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two local central Texas organizations fed those in need this holiday.

Both the Salvation Army Community Kitchen and Mission Waco were packed with people and the thanksgiving favorites.

The goal is to feed hundreds of people who are less fortunate, like Ray Sanchez.

“I see all the people that I was living under the bridge with. I see family and friends that are my family and friends,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said he’s grateful for the hot meals Mission Waco provided for folks.

Now, he doesn’t have to be alone for the holiday.

“They’re giving thanks to us and appreciating that we are homeless and that we don’t have families. My family shut me off because of my alcoholism,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez is thankful Mission Waco opened its doors for folks because it shows the homeless is recognized.

“We are people. We are people, just acknowledge me and say, ‘Hello.’ That’s all I want. Just for someone to say, ‘Hi, how are you doing.’ Don’t give me no money, just let me know that you see me, and you acknowledge me,” said Sanchez.

The Salvation Army Community Kitchen made sure to fill empty seats with full tummies.

Candy Jaresh said she and her son have been homeless for two months.

She said the organization giving back and giving thanks keeps her going.

“I’m grateful that they do it because if it wasn’t for them then we wouldn’t have this meal and probably other meals like Christmas or anything also. I really appreciate them,” said Jaresh.

Jim Taylor, commanding officer for the Salvation Army McLennan of County, said he doesn’t mind being away from his family if it means making a difference for the homeless.

“Quite honestly, I think everyone should be able to spend thanksgiving with someone. Not isolated on their own but a place they can go and be with friends, family, or other people,” said Taylor.

Sanchez said being with his people brings him peace.

“These are my family; these are my people. We the people right here, this is us, this is us,” said Sanchez.

Guests left with a to-go meal and clothes to keep people warm.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.