Waco Meals on Wheels, Scottish Rite Bodies provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rain didn’t stop the Waco Scottish Rite Bodies, in partnership with Meals on Wheels Waco, from providing nearly 500 Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors today.

“A lot of them live alone, some of them don’t have any family in the area, and they would not have Thanksgiving dinner otherwise,” Debbie King, the CEO of Meals on Wheels Waco, told KWTX.

Scottish Rite Bodies volunteers woke up early this morning to assemble plates of donated turkey, potatoes, and all the thanksgiving fixings.

“We have green beans, which is given to us from Sams,” Mike Waldrop, the general secretary of Waco Scottish Rite Bodies, said. “And we have candied yams and cranberry which is given to us by Aramark down at Baylor.”

The meals were then handed off to Meals on Wheels volunteers to deliver to seniors in need.

“We make sure all the meals are lined up with the routes,” University high school volunteer Aaliyah Guerrero said. “And then we take them out to the car so they can be delivered.”

This is a tradition the group has been involved with for 38 years now, attracting volunteers of all ages.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really have much because my mom was single,” Ian Watson, one of the young volunteers, told KWTX. “And then I met my dad, and we started helping out because this meant a lot.”

For all involved, it’s what Thanksgiving is all about: giving thanks and paying it forward.

“It’s a great way to get those volunteers who want to help to show up and be able to deliver meals to people that really need to be given something special on a day like today,” King said.

