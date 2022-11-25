CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bodycam Footage Shows Boy Rescued After Falling Through Ice

By CBS Newspath
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora police rescued a 9-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice in a retention pond on Wednesday.

Aurora police said Thursday that officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. the day before for a boy who had fallen through the ice in a retention pond at the Fox Pointe apartment complex, and a woman who had gone in to try to save him.

Officers found out the boy had gone onto a frozen section of the pond to get his football. When he got onto the frozen section, he fell through the ice into the water, police said.

Video posted to Facebook showed officers sending rope lines out into the pond, while other officers dove in to make the rescue. Police successfully pulled out both the boy and the woman.

The child suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Two officers who sawm to rescue the boy also suffered minor injuries and went to an area hospital. The woman was treated on scene.

Everyone has since been released from the hospital.

“I thought my son was not going to be here to see Thanksgiving,” the boy’s mother said in the Facebook video posted by police Thursday. “Somebody was out there to call 911.”

She thanked everyone who stepped in to call 911, and everyone who helped rescue the youngster.

On Thursday, officers brought the boy a new football to play with on Thanksgiving.

