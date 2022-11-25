Good News Friday: November 25, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Knights are moving on to the 3rd round of State Football playoffs. They beat the Royce City Bulldogs 38 to 17. The next game is tonight against Dekaney at 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium.

Shout out to Copperas Cove ISD, they helped us raise about 10,000 pounds of food. This was all for our Food for Families food drive. And thank you to everyone who donated last Friday!

Two Lake Belton High school students recently earned the highest honor a Texas music student can receive, a seat in the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra. Give a big congratulations to Freshman Emily Jeong on viola, and Sophomore Rachel Kim on violin. They were selected from a pool of 70,000 students.

And a Huge Happy Belated Birthday to our morning producer Alyssa Ytuarte. Her birthday was on Thanksgiving Day! We love having her here on the morning team with us. She’s funny and creative. She loves to get into the spirit for the holidays and decorating. We wish her and her emotional support dog, Spencer, a Happy Birthday and Happy Holiday!

